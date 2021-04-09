Gonzales police searching for 12-year-old boy, woman possibly connected with his abduction

An Amber Alert has been issued for Aaron McBeth, 12 (left). He was last seen at 5 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, in the 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales. Police are also searching for 32-year-old Sylvia Garcia (right) in connection with his disappearance.

SAN ANTONIO – The Gonzales Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old boy and a female suspect in his disappearance.

An Amber Alert states the boy, Aaron McBeth, was last seen at 5 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales. Police are also searching for 32-year-old Sylvia Garcia in connection with his abduction.

McBeth has blonde hair, has brown eyes, weighs 85 pounds and is 4 feet, 10 inches tall.

He was last seen in a gray “Iron Man” shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the sides and a dark blue cap.

Garcia has brown hair, has brown eyes, weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

Their relationship is unclear at this time. The Amber Alert states McBeth could be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding McBeth’s disappearance is urged to contact the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8686.