Temple, Palestine VA accepting COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins, appointments

A nurse prepares the first dose from a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in Britain at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, Wednesday April 7, 2021. The Moderna vaccine is the third vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, which is to be given to patients in Wales from Wednesday, and the UK has so far ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna jab. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is accepting walk-ins and appointments for all veterans, their caregivers, spouses and CHAMPVA beneficiaries who want to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Ad

The drive-thru vaccine clinics are being held Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, in Temple, and at the Palestine VA Clinic, located at 2000 South Loop 256, Suite 124, in Palestine.

Walk-ins will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis and wait times will depend on interest, according to officials.

For more information, or to sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.

Ad

More on KSAT:

WellMed opens online registration for more than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments