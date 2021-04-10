WellMed opens online registration for more than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments

SAN ANTONIO – WellMed is scheduling more than 3,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations next week.

Online registration is now open for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Doris Griffin Senior One-Stop Center, located at 6157 NW Loop 410, according to health officials.

Those who register must receive their vaccination Monday or Tuesday, April 12-13. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Anyone 18 years old or older who needs to be vaccinated for COVID-19 can register for the vaccine, according to health officials.

To register for your vaccination appointment, visit this link here. You can also register on WellMed’s website here.

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call the toll-free vaccination hotline at 833-968-1745 to schedule your appointment. The hotline will also schedule appointments for the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center, at 8353 Culebra Road, and the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center at 517 SW Military Drive.

The phone line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

