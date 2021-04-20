Local News

‘Justice’: Spurs, LeBron, Mahomes, rest of pro sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict in George Floyd’s murder trial

Chauvin found guilty on all counts on Tuesday

RJ Marquez
, Digital Journalist

George Floyd
Derek Chauvin trial
George Floyd death
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
NBA
NBA basketball player Russell Westbrook joins demonstrators Sunday June, 7, 2020 in Compton, Calif., during a protest over the death of George Floyd who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Current and former pro athletes took to social media on Tuesday afternoon following the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial over the murder of George Floyd.

The historic verdict was announced around 4 p.m. Central Time from a Minneapolis courthouse. Chauvin, a former officer, was found guilty on all three counts, including murder, in Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, sparked national and then international protests against police brutality toward Black people and other minorities. Chauvin was seen on cellphone video kneeling on Floyd’s neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd pleaded for his life. Protestors and activists also took to the streets to speak out on social justice and inequality issues in the United States.

The Spurs tweeted an impactful video message that read “Black Lives Matter.” The video lasted for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Many professional athletes took part in the protests across the country and the NBA dedicated its 2019-20 season in the Orlando bubble to bringing awareness to social justice initiatives. Here’s how many pro athletes reacted to the jury’s decision on Tuesday.

