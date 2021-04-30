NEISD to end clear backpack policy for middle and high school students

SAN ANTONIO – Middle school and high school students in the North East Independent School District won’t be required to use clear backpacks next school year.

NEISD Superintendent Sean Maika made the announcement on Thursday in a video message to parents.

The clear backpack policy went into effect in 2018 to help improve school safety, but parents have since complained that the backpacks aren’t durable and need to be replaced often.

“We heard your frustrations about the durability of the clear backpacks and will continue to listen to your concerns and ideas. Beginning next school year, students can return to traditional backpacks and bags on campus,” Maika.

The superintendent said clear backpacks were just one part of an overall school safety strategy.

“Since then, our safety and security measures have greatly improved,” Maisa said.

Maika outlined the following safety measures in effect at NEISD schools:

