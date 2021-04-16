NEISD students publish book about kindness

SAN ANTONIO – The word “kindness” has a special meaning to a group of kids at North East Independent School District.

Students that are part of NEISD’s Alternative Learning Environment Program wrote a book about kindness and it was published. The book is called, “Kindness is My Super Power.”

Reagan High School senior Anthony Milone said he and the other students wrote the book from the heart. The project was led by their teacher, Denise Caywood.

“A friend of mine did the book with her third graders and I wanted my kids’ hard work to be in one area so they could look at it all the time and know that they had a part in that.”

Caywood said it took them about three weeks to get the writing and artwork together for the book.

“I want the world to know how smart they are. They can accomplish anything that they put their minds to,” Caywood said.

The book was dedicated to teacher Karen Kroeger.

“I think it’s just an extension of all the things that we try to teach them about showing,” Kroeger said. “Showing kindness and being good at heart and accepting everyone.”

Ad

Caywood said the students are now working on another book. You can watch the full story in the video player above.

More on KSAT:

NEISD eases COVID-19 protocols at schools