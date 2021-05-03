Winter storm damages? Deadline to apply for federal disaster funds is May 20

SAN ANTONIO – The deadline to apply for relief aid from February’s devastating and deadly winter storm in Texas is fast approaching.

Texans who sustained damages during the extreme weather event have until May 20 to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.

Disaster survivors can register for FEMA assistance online or by phone. FEMA is primarily doing virtual inspections of damaged homes.

Ad

The FEMA website notes that financial assistance cannot be provided to homeowners whose losses are already being covered by insurance.

If you have applied for funds from FEMA and were denied, attorneys with the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA) can help.

The disaster recovery centers for FEMA are not open for in-person appointments, and typically anyone who is applying for assistance or appealing a denial would be able to visit these centers and speak with a FEMA representative.

“The complete absence of disaster recovery centers means that people who have suffered damage from Winter Storm Uri are more likely to need help figuring out the financial assistance programs,” said the manager of TRLA’s disaster benefits team Brittany Perrigue Gomez.

The ongoing pandemic has made it harder to obtain FEMA assistance and is likely the cause of lower-than-expected applications for disaster recovery funds, according to TRLA.