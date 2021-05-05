Pinch Boil House planning spot in Alamo Heights

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Pinch Boil House appears to be planning a location on Broadway Street, having announced that it recently signed a lease.

The crawfish popup turned San Antonio favorite founded by Sean Wen, Andrew Ho and Ben Annotti leased 1,742 square feet of retail space in the Stewart Center at 5120 Broadway St. C. Michael Morse represented the landlord, and Jared Davis of Valcor Commercial Real Estate represented the Pinch Boil House.

It’s unclear whether this space is intended as a second location or a place to move for Pinch Boil House, which has a downtown location at 124 N. Main Ave. The Business Journal reached out to representatives with Pinch Boil House but did not hear back time of publication.

