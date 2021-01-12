Dine ‘under the sea’ at this unique Texas restaurant

HOUSTON – Have you ever seen those restaurants on Pinterest or Facebook where people are eating and it looks like the restaurant is underwater? Texas has one and it’s like dining under the sea without actually having to go below sea level.

At the downtown Houston Aquarium restaurant, tables are situated in a dining room that’s surrounded by a 150,000-gallon tank which is home to more than 100 species of fish and aquatic life from around the planet.

Rays and eels and massive fish that weigh in at more than 250 pounds will swim by as you enjoy your meal and it might make you feel like you’re actually under the sea.

A spokesperson for the aquarium said there’s also a “very rare Napoleon wrasse from Australia.” DiveTheWorld.com lists Napoleon wrasse as one of the largest reef fish in the world.

Downtown Aquarium Houston – Aquarium Restaurant (Houston Aquarium)

If you’re lucky enough, you might catch a glimpse of the divers feeding and cleaning the massive tank which usually takes 1-2 hours and takes place 2-3 times per week.

There is indoor and outdoor seating for the restaurant which is located at the Houston Aquarium at 410 Bagby Street.

