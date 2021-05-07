These were the most popular baby names during the pandemic year of 2020

A lot changed in 2020, except for the most popular baby names.

Parents must have been preferring to stick with the familiar because the top three baby names for girls and boys were unchanged from 2019 to 2020, according to the Social Security Administration.

The most popular names for girls were Olivia, Emma and Ava. While the most popular boys’ names remained Liam, Noah and Oliver.

Only two names fell out of the top 10 lists -- Mason and Ethan. They were replaced by the traditional names Henry and Alexander. While it has been steadily gaining popularity in recent years, it’s the first time that Henry has made it into the top ten since 1910.

Here is the top 10 list for boys’ names in 2020:

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henry Alexander

Here is the top 10 list for girls’ names in 2020:

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

While more traditional names made up the top 10 lists, some less-traditional names gained popularity in 2020. Here are the top five fastest-rising boys and girls names in 2020, according to the Social Security Administration.

Fastest-rising boys’ names in 2020:

Zyair Jaxtyn Jakobe Kylo Aziel

Fastest-rising girls’ names in 2020:

Avayah Denisse Jianna Capri Rosalia

For all of the top baby names of 2020, and to see where your name ranks, go to Social Security’s website, www.socialsecurity.gov.