SAPD officer faces elevated DWI charge after overnight arrest

Demarius Holmes was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was arrested by fellow officers overnight after being accused of driving while intoxicated, an SAPD spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

Demarius Holmes, 24, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of DWI with a blood alcohol concentration over .15, booking records show.

Holmes, a three-year veteran of SAPD, was arrested just before 2:40 a.m. near Blanco Road and Tammy Drive, on the city’s North Side.

He has been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation, according to an SAPD release.

SAPD officials did not release additional details about Holmes’ arrest.

He is the fifth San Antonio police officer to face criminal charges in 2021.

