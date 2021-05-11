San Antonio police officer fired, but not arrested, after domestic violence incident

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was fired in February after he allegedly grabbed his estranged wife by her neck and assaulted her boyfriend during a domestic incident last year.

Luis Cordova was indefinitely suspended on Feb. 24, according to disciplinary records obtained by KSAT 12 News. Cordova is appealing the decision, according to police officials.

Bexar County deputies were called to the Cordova home on Sept. 13 at 4:45 a.m. Although the home is in the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office, San Antonio police were also called to assist in the investigation, records showed.

His wife, who told police she and Cordova had been separated for a few months, said Cordova barged into the home that morning, banging on her bedroom door while she was asleep with her boyfriend, according to a San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News.

When she opened the door, Cordova “rushed in and began to argue with her asking her why she was doing this to him,” officers wrote in the report.

Cordova continued to yell at the couple, allegedly striking the man on the right side of his face, according to his suspension paperwork. Cordova also allegedly grabbed his wife “by her neck and pushed her as she attempted to stop the disturbance from escalating.”

“Cordova’s actions resulted in a criminal complaint filed against him for assault (causing bodily injury),” the suspension documents stated.

Despite that, records showed Cordova has never been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police report, the victims in the case were hesitant to speak with officers. Cordova’s wife “refused pictures of herself and did not want any pictures taken of her house or the room where the incident took place,” according to the report. Likewise, the man assaulted in the case also refused to sign a consent to search.

Even when victims choose not to cooperate, however, investigators can still pursue an assault case if there is sufficient evidence.

San Antonio police referred questions about the criminal investigation to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigative agency in this case. Given three days to respond, the sheriff’s office has not commented on the case or turned over a copy of the incident report.

