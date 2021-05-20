Austin City Limits Music Festival releases 2021 lineup

Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup 2021. Top Left: George Strait Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images). Top Right: Billie Eilish (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File). Bottom Left: Miley Cyrus For Wsj. Magazine. Bottom Right: Stevie Nicks (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia).

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin City Limits Music Festival has announced its lineup for 2021 and the list includes some major acts, including Texas country music royalty George Strait.

Joining Strait as headliners of ACL this year are Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rufus Du Sol, Dababy, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and more. View the full lineup here.

The 2021 #ACLFest Lineup is here! ✨ Check out who’s playing our 20th Anniversary and score your tickets TODAY at 12pm CT. https://bit.ly/3405tOL Posted by Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) on Thursday, May 20, 2021

ACL will be returning to an in-person event this year after the festival went virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ACL is one of the largest outdoor music events in Texas and regularly draws hundreds of thousands of people to Austin, according to a previous report from the Texas Tribune.

This year ACL will take place October 1-3 and 8-10 at Austin’s Zilker Park. Three-day tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20, at noon.

Single-day general admission tickets will be available later in the year.