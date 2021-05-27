Recognize her? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in theft from church donor

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person who stole $3,000 from an individual trying to donate to a church.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person who stole $3,000 from an individual trying to donate to a church.

The incident occurred May 9 around 10 a.m. in the 300 Block of Blaze Avenue on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) approached the victim and asked if she wanted to donate money to their church by purchasing religious candles. That’s when, police say, the victim gave the suspect $18.

Police said the suspect then asked the victim if she had more money should could bless and not donate. At some point during their meeting, the victim obtained a total of $3,000 for the suspect and was told to put the money away if they wanted it to increase.

Family members grew suspicious of the interaction and later discovered the suspect took the money, police said.

Authorities say the suspect likely is involved in multiple cases of theft throughout San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Ad

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.