SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Northwest Side robbery

SAPD and Crime stoppers are looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the 5100 block of Fredericksburg Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of an individual on the city’s Northwest Side.

The robbery occurred May 11 around 9 p.m. outside the Magic Foodmart, located in the 5100 block of Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, the victim had left the store when the suspect (seen above) robbed the victim and then fled on foot.

SAPD said they searched the area for the man, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.