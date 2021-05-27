WATCH: San Antonio pediatric orthopedic surgeon offers summer tips for young female athletes

SAN ANTONIO – It’s summer and for a lot of young athletes it’s also the off-season, which means staying in shape is not always easy.

According to Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Rhianna Little, female athletes are more susceptible to energy deficiency in sports and can suffer from under fueling bodies.

Dr. Little said is important to check the athlete’s health during the offseason as you would do during the season. This will help prevent any issues with low energy availability and macro progress hormonal disturbances.

Is important to pay attention to any sign involving any medical stress in the body and seek for professional help before it turns into a higher problem, Dr. Little said.

If you address the issues during the off-season, you will be able to keep the athlete healthy and ready for the new sports year.

Dr. Little also added, make sure to keep athletes away from pre and post workout nutrition and just keep a balanced and whole food nutrition diet throughout the year.

Eliminate junk and processed food and make them hydrate with pure water, she said.