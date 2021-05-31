SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in robbery of 3 individuals at NW Side park

SAPD and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for a robbery on the city’s Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for the robbery of three individuals at a park on the city’s Northwest Side.

The robbery occurred May 20 around 6 p.m. at Spring Time Park in the 6500 block of Spring Time Drive, not far from Babcock Road.

According to police, three people were at the park when an unknown heavyset man dressed in a black T-shirt and grey shorts approached them. That’s when, police said, the unknown man asked the individuals if they had any drugs.

Police said the group told the man no, but he went to his vehicle and returned, bringing two other people with him. One of the suspects pointed a rifle at the victims and demanded their property, police said.

SAPD said after the robbery was committed, a photograph (seen above) was taken of the heavyset man carrying a black bag. He has not been identified.

Officers searched the area for the men, but they were not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.