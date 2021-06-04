June is a good time to buy these products

SAN ANTONIO – As we head into summer, deals are heating up on a range of products from smart watches to bug spray. Add Amazon’s Prime Day, and there is plenty of opportunity to score some savings.

“This year, Amazon Prime Day will be in June this year,” said Consumer Reports’ shopping expert Samantha Gordon. “It falls on the 21st and 22nd. We’re expecting big sales across the board from Amazon and other retailers who will be joining in as well.”

Walmart and Target are both advertising June price cuts.

So what’s hot and discounted?

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are some of their recommendations to look out for:

The Britax B-Lively Stroller is $204 at Buy Buy Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Target. The stroller earned top scores in Consumer Reports’ tests for safety and maneuverability.

The Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Spray SPF 30 is $9 at Amazon and Walmart.

Ad

Repel Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent2 is $5 at Amazon and Walmart.

DeWalt Cordless 12-Volt Drill for $130 at Amazon. It scores well in Consumer Reports’ power and speed tests.

Omron 10 Series Blood Pressure Monitor for $69 at Best Buy and Walmart.

For dads and grads on your gift list, some models of Fitbit and Apple smart watches are also on sale at retailers, including Walmart and Amazon.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that buys everything it tests and has no financial relationship with any manufacturers or products featured in this report.