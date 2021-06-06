SAFD: Multiple cars go up in flames as fire tears through auto repair shop

Multiple cars went up in flames after a fire ravaged through a Southeast Side auto repair shop Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – Several cars went up in flames after a fire tore through a Southeast Side auto repair shop Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Temple Hill Automotive at 1703 Goliad Road.

Firefighters said smoke was seen coming out of the auto repair shop when they arrived.

An estimated 10 cars caught fire inside of the shop, and the back part of the building collapsed, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported and firefighters estimate hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Woman stabbed multiple times while leaving the Palladium movie theater, police say

Ad

SAPD: Wrong-way driver killed, 3 others hospitalized following crash on I-37