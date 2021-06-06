Cloudy icon
Local News

SAFD: Multiple cars go up in flames as fire tears through auto repair shop

The back of the building collapsed from the flames, firefighters say

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar
, Photojournalist

Multiple cars went up in flames after a fire ravaged through a Southeast Side auto repair shop Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
SAN ANTONIO – Several cars went up in flames after a fire tore through a Southeast Side auto repair shop Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Temple Hill Automotive at 1703 Goliad Road.

Firefighters said smoke was seen coming out of the auto repair shop when they arrived.

An estimated 10 cars caught fire inside of the shop, and the back part of the building collapsed, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported and firefighters estimate hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

