Woman stabbed multiple times inside the Palladium movie theater, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized after she was stabbed multiple times inside the Palladium movie theater overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11:08 p.m., Saturday, at the Santikos Entertainment Palladium at 17703 IH-10.

Police said the woman was walking out of the theater when a man came up behind her and stabbed her multiple times before running out through a back door.

The woman was taken from the theater by EMS to University Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

As of Sunday morning, police said the woman is still hospitalized but is in stable condition.

The search for the suspect is ongoing and investigators said although there were no witnesses to the incident, they did get a description of the suspect after going through surveillance video.

Further details are limited at this time and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

