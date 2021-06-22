Authorities drop charges against 2 suspects in Austin mass shooting, name new suspect

AUSTIN, Texas – Charges have been dropped against a 17-year-old male and a juvenile male who were arrested in connection with a mass shooting on Sixth Street in Austin earlier this month and law enforcement authorities are now searching for a new suspect.

At a Tuesday morning news conference, officials with the Austin Police Department and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said that De’ondre White, 19, is the new suspect. Officials believe White is the gunman who shot and killed tourist Douglas Cantor, 25, in the early morning hours of June 12. White will be charged with murder when he is apprehended, officials said. Thirteen people were injured in the shooting although officials didn’t say whether White will also be charged in connection with those casualties.

Jeremiah Tabb, a high school student in Killeen, was arrested on June 14 and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A juvenile was also arrested, but District Attorney Jose Garza said charges had been dropped against the two in what he described as “the best interests in the investigation.” Garza said while charges were dropped, the investigation is ongoing and evolving and they could be charged later.

“When the time comes we will evaluate the totality of the evidence in this case. If the evidence bears it out, both people will be appropriately charged,” Garza said.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon said that while Tabb and the juvenile were involved in the shooting and had weapons, he said that he respected Garza’s decision and said that “we make decisions based on the evidence.”

Editor’s Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

