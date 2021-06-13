Man, 25, dies from injuries following Austin mass shooting, police say

AUSTIN, Texas – One of the 14 victims of the mass shooting in Austin, a tourist from New York, has died from his injuries, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman.

Austin Police Department said in a release that Douglas John Kantor, 25, died at an area hospital around 12 p.m., Sunday.

The status of the second victim who was critically injured in the shooting is unclear as of yet.

News of the man’s death came just shortly after police confirmed to the Statesman that a suspect arrested in connection to the shooting is a juvenile who hasn’t yet been charged.

Time is ticking though, as the Statesman reports police and prosecutors have up to 48 hours from the time of the juvenile’s arrest to file charges.

Ad

The juvenile suspect’s name and case file will likely stay confidential, as he is not an adult, according to the Statesman.

Austin police still searching for second suspect in downtown mass shooting

Police are still looking for the second suspect involved in the mass shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, on Sixth Street, which is packed with bars and was barricaded off from traffic.

Both of the suspects are male, but it’s unclear if both of them fired gunshots, according to police. They both could face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Interim Police Chief Joe Chacon said Saturday during a news briefing.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a dispute between two parties, and it was deemed as an isolated incident, police said.

Of the 14 victims, 12 are in stable condition, according to police.

Chacon said although most of the victims were innocent bystanders, police are still sorting out what some of their involvement was in the shooting.

Ad

Officers were quick to respond to the incident and because of the chaos, six of the victims were taken to area hospitals in squad cars.

“They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals,” said Chacon during a press briefing.

Ambulances transported four other people and the remaining four sought treatment at hospitals themselves, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Austin Mayor Steve Adler issued statements on the shooting, giving thanks to first responders. You can read both statements below:

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with Austin Police to respond to this shooting and ensure that the perpetrators are captured and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Thank you to APD and first responders for quickly responding to the scene and saving lives. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for those who were injured,” Abbott said.

Ad

We thank our community’s law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS personnel for a quick response on Sixth Street. We are... Posted by Austin Mayor Steve Adler on Saturday, June 12, 2021

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14