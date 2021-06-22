From La Llorona to Godzilla: Fiesta medal collector, creator shares unique designs over years

SAN ANTONIO – For many San Antonio residents, medals are the heart of Fiesta. The bright and shiny trinkets are arguably as popular as the Fiesta parades and events with people going all out to wear, collect and trade them.

“We’ve been going to Fiesta since we could walk,” said Natasha Gonzales, founder and owner of Mira Medals, LLC.

Gonzales and her husband Albert were born and raised in San Antonio. They have been collecting medals for years and started their own business in 2017.

“They’re getting bigger every year and they’re getting more intricate every year, and so it’s become a form of art at this point,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales has hundreds of medals including one showing the King of Country, George Strait, and one of the Queen of Tejano, Selena, but like most collectors, she has her favorites. That includes a Godzilla-themed medal that was designed for her son by a famous comic book artist.

“It means so much to my son, just the pure enjoyment he gets from handing them out to other kids and people at events,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales has created her own special medals with unique designs. One of her other favorites is a La Llorona medal. She designed the urban legend-themed medal to move and make noise. “She goes up and down a river because he’s crying for her kids, and we made her move,” said Gonzales.

Spotting new designs and themes is always part of the fun with Fiesta medals. Gonzales said it’s a bit of a science locating new medals every year.

“If there’s one that I don’t know, I will definitely say, where did you get that? How do I get it?” said Gonzales. “I also ask who does it support? Because it is important for me to know where the money is going.”

That’s another big part of collecting Fiesta medals. They can be made to promote a business or just for fun, but many are created specifically to raise money for non-profits and charities.

“When you’re buying something, not only are you helping financially, but you’re helping somebody by just knowing that you like what they have and that means a lot to people,” said Gonzales.

