Houston native among those missing in Florida condo collapse, report says

Rescue worker walk among the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston man is among the 159 people that are still unaccounted for following the collapse of a 12-story condominium tower near Miami, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station, KPRC.

Family members of Manny Lafont told KPRC Saturday that they haven’t heard from him since the tower’s collapse in Surfside, Florida on Thursday.

Lafont grew up in Houston and went to Sharpstown High School, KPRC reports. He later went on to study at Texas A&M University and the University of Houston, according to family members.

His family describes him as a “loving father and a “good-hearted human being.”

As of Saturday, search and rescue efforts are still ongoing, although first responders and other officials are also combating fire and smoke from inside the building’s remains, The Associated Press reports. At least four have been reported deceased from the collapse, officials said.

Rescuers are using “infrared technology, water and foam” to battle the blaze, although the source of it is unclear, according to The AP.

It’s still unclear what led to the structure’s collapse, but as of Saturday, a 2018 engineering report showed the ground-floor pool deck of the building was “resting on a concrete slab” that had “major structural damage,” The AP reports.

There was also “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage,”as well, the report states.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

