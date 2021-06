San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Timber View Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of an apartment complex on the West Side were able to escape injury after a fire on Wednesday.

San Antonio firefighters responded just before noon at the complex in the 3200 block of Timber View Drive, not far from Culebra and Reed roads.

SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington said the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units.

The flames were contained to one unit.

A few people were checked out by paramedics, but no one appeared to be seriously injured, Arrington said.