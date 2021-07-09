Guadalupe County judge faces felony charges relating to child abuse

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Guadalupe County court-at-law judge was arrested Thursday night in San Marcos and later booked on multiple felony charges related to child abuse, records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders on Friday show.

Judge Bill Squires, 46, faces felony charges of injury to a child and child abandonment/endangerment, Hays County Jail records show.

Squires was arrested at a home in the 2200 block of Stonehaven after San Marcos police officers responded to a disturbance there around 7:30 p.m., a police spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

Squires was booked into jail and was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 at last check.

Police officials did not release additional information about why Squires was criminally charged.

He is one of two county court-at-law judges in Guadalupe County.

Squires announced late last month that he would be seeking re-election in 2022.

His office staff did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

An email message bounced back stating that his staff was on vacation and would not be back in the office until July 12.