Here’s how you can prevent mosquitos at home

SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to mosquitoes, they may not be interested in the rain however, experts say they’re definitely interested in what the rain leaves behind. To help keep you and your family safe, the City of San Antonio Metro Health District’s Vector Control Department shared some tips on how to stop the spread of mosquitoes in your property.

In addition to wearing protective clothing and having mosquito repellent, Vector Control reminds people to remove any stagnant water that may have accumulated due to recent rain.

Items and areas to check include:

Pot planters

BBQ pits

Buckets

Ash trays

Floor under water tanks

Discarded receptacles

Canopies

“Our concern with stagnant water sources is the particular Culex mosquito that likes to develop in polluted water,” Joel Lara, Senior Sanitarian for Metro Health’s Vector Control Service said. “That type of mosquito is a primary vector for West Nile Virus.”

Dump out the stagnant water when possible. If there’s an area difficult to drain, Lara suggests using a larvicide such as a mosquito dunk. Those can be purchased at your local hardware store for less than $10.

Maintaining any vegetation on property is also extremely important. Lara suggests cutting low tree branches and mowing your lawn to allow for ventilation. It’s a strategy the City of San Antonio implements throughout public properties.

“We work hand in hang with our other city department, Public Works in getting area like drainage channels that are overgrown with vegetation to (be) mowed,” Lara said. “After that, we go in there and we larvicide any stagnant water pools. If there’s a need and we see a lot of adult mosquitoes, we schedule a time to go out there and fog the area.”

