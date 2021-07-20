Partly Cloudy icon
91º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Body found in vehicle parked outside Cibolo Walmart

Cibolo police say the investigation is still in ‘early stages’

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Cibolo
Cibolo police are investigating after a body was found on July 20, 2021 in a vehicle parked outside a Walmart on Cibolo Valley Drive.
Cibolo police are investigating after a body was found on July 20, 2021 in a vehicle parked outside a Walmart on Cibolo Valley Drive. (KSAT)

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo police are investigating after the body of a deceased person was found in a vehicle parked outside a Walmart store on Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene in the 600 block of Cibolo Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon.

CPD officials released a statement saying the investigation is in its early stages and said “there is not currently or has there been any danger to the public associated with this active scene.”

For Immediate Release July 20, 2021 Deceased Person CIBOLO, Texas. Cibolo Police responded to the Wal-Mart...

Posted by Cibolo Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email