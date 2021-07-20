Body found in vehicle parked outside Cibolo Walmart

Cibolo police are investigating after a body was found on July 20, 2021 in a vehicle parked outside a Walmart on Cibolo Valley Drive.

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo police are investigating after the body of a deceased person was found in a vehicle parked outside a Walmart store on Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene in the 600 block of Cibolo Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon.

CPD officials released a statement saying the investigation is in its early stages and said “there is not currently or has there been any danger to the public associated with this active scene.”

