Partly Cloudy icon
88º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Divers search East Side pond near area where 21-year-old was killed, SAPD says

Jonathan Lopez Urbano was killed in the May 25 shooting

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, shooting, overnight, San Antonio, East Side
A dive team with the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted San Antonio homicide detectives with a murder investigation at an East Side pond on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
A dive team with the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted San Antonio homicide detectives with a murder investigation at an East Side pond on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A dive team with the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted San Antonio homicide detectives with a murder investigation at an East Side pond on Tuesday.

SAPD’s public information officer Jennifer Saucedo Rodriguez said the divers were at the pond near Saints Arc Drive and Saints Haven, where Jonathan Lopez Urbano was found fatally shot on May 25.

The divers were looking for evidence in the investigation, she said.

No other information was released “due to this case actively being under investigation,” she added.

Urbano, 21, was found lying on the street by officers who were called to the Hidden Lake mobile home park after receiving word of a person injured.

He had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a dark-colored sedan that fled the scene may have been involved in the slaying.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Steven Cavazos is a traffic anchor and general assignments reporter in the weekday mornings at KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter