Man shot, killed on city’s far East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed on the city’s far East Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the Hidden Lake Trailer Park found near the intersection of Saints Haven and Saints Arc Drive, after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man wounded with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have a description of two vehicles fleeing the area, a black Dodge Charger and a black or dark gray Mustang.

A motive for the shooting is not known. The name of the man killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

