Man saved by New Braunfels firefighters as flames overtook home, officials say

One man is recovering at the San Antonio Military Medical Center Burn Unit after New Braunfels firefighters pulled him from a burning home on Wednesday, according to city officials.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Poppy Lane around 4:25 p.m. after receiving reports of a single-story home with heavy smoke and visible flames on the roof.

While checking out the home, they rescued a 69-year-old man, believed to be the only occupant in the house. He suffered serious injuries from the fire and smoke inhalation, officials said.

It took firefighters roughly an hour to extinguish the flames.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, sparking from a grease fire in the kitchen.

No firefighters were injured during the incident, officials said.

