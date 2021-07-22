North Side business a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – A North Side commercial building has been destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a business structure in the 1400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, not far from Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy smoke and a wall that was bowing outwards of building. The flames eventually broke through the roof, fire officials said.

The SAFD said firefighters fought the fire defensively and that the building will be a total loss. There are no reports of any injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. An arson and fire investigation team will now try and find some answers.

