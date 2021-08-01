Boy hit in ear with fragment after mother’s gun accidentally discharges inside restaurant, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 3-year-old boy is recovering after his mother’s gun was accidentally discharged inside of a restaurant, causing a fragment to hit him in the ear, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a restaurant on S. New Braunfels and SE Military, when a Floresville family of five--two parents and three kids--went inside.

Police said the mother tossed her purse onto a chair, which had a gun inside, causing it to discharge. The bullet struck metal on the chair and pieces of the chair then struck the child in his ear, according to officials.

It’s unclear if the woman had a license to carry, and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities said the family left the restaurant and drove back to Floresville but stopped at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital for treatment of the child’s injuries.

The boy’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Police went to the hospital to meet the family, but so far no charges have been filed.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.