How more screen time during pandemic is affecting kids eyes and vision

How more screen time is affecting kids eyes and vision

In a normal school year, the classroom is 100% in person, but with online schooling during a global health pandemic comes hours of screen time for your kids.

Pediatric eye specialists are seeing the effects of all that time looking at the computer screen over the past year and a half.

Researchers from Tufts University say they have seen more reports of younger patients complaining of dry eyes, eye strain and headaches.

These symptoms could be caused by a number of factors, including poor lighting and too much glare. Taking breaks from prolonged screen time is a great way for your kids to combat vision fatigue.

Experts say a 10 minute break for every hour of online work can significantly reduce eye irritation. You can also dim the lights in the room to get rid of any glares on the screen that way your child is not squinting or straining their eyes.

And perhaps the most effective way to protect your kid’s eyes is a yearly eye exam.

Ad

If your child often complains of blurry vision or headaches, it may not be because of extended screen time and you should speak with a pediatric eye doctor.