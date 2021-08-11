How to keep your Apple products safe from cyberattacks

For a long time many of us assumed that Apple devices were untouchable when it comes to cyberthreats and malware because they’re too tough to hack. But not anymore. Recent attacks against Apple products are causing concern. Consumer Reports explains what you can do to keep your Apple devices safe.

Don’t ignore operating system and app updates. This is how known security flaws are fixed, but it’s up to you to install them.

To make sure your iPhone or iPad is up to date, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

On a Mac computer, go to Launchpad > System Preferences > Software Update.

And if your device isn’t getting OS updates because it’s too old, it’s time to replace it.

CR says you should also beware of phishing attempts. It’s one of the more common ways hackers get the goods.

Most of the time, cybercriminals can only get access to your device if you give them a way, say, by clicking on a malicious link, an attachment in an email, or even a social media post.

And if you thought Apple products didn’t need antivirus software, think again. CR recommends AVG Antivirus for Macs. Testers found the free software easy to use and especially good at shielding online threats.

On your iPhone, antivirus software can do things like block malicious websites, calls, and texts. But because of Apple’s security restrictions, antivirus software can’t scan iPhones for viruses.

CR says no matter what brand of device you use, protecting it and all your online accounts with a strong password is important. Use a long string of random words, numbers, and special characters, something no one could guess. Or better yet, consider using a password manager so you don’t have to remember all of them.