One-stop shop back to school event for South Side students happening this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Still need to stock up on some notebooks and pencils? Need to squeeze in a fresh haircut before the start of school? With the help of a handful of South Side sponsors, a local gym is putting on a big back to school event this Saturday.

With school starting for most students next Monday, the event serves as a last-minute “one-stop shop” for parents and kids. District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran will be giving out backpacks to send the kids back in style. Kids can also get a free haircut or play while they wait. The U.S. Army will also provide onsite covid-19 testing and vaccinations.

“We like to do our part with a simple community give back,” said Giselle Calvillo, owner of MixFit gym.

If you’d like to help give back as well, MixFit will also be collecting supplies to benefit their neighborhood school.

“We were told most of the teachers at Brooks Academy had to purchase all of their school supplies,” Calvillo said. “We want to pull together for our Southside community.”

