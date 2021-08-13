‘Kids do not thrive well in chaos’: Children’s Bereavement Center sees increase in mental health concerns amid COVID-19 surge

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas has seen an increase in the number of clients seeking resources for a variety of mental health concerns.

Michelle Guilmette-Vaughn is a licensed clinical social worker. She said there has been a number of people experiencing different issues.

“In the community in general we have seen an increase in anxiety over the last year,” she said.

The center focuses on grief but Guilmette-Vaughn said that fear can often lead to anxiety. She said with students going back to school there is also plenty of uncertainty.

“Maybe their safety feels a little threatened. Maybe they don’t want to go back to school. Maybe they want to go back to school but don’t know what that looks like,” she said.

Right now that looks different for local school districts. A temporary restraining order against Governor Greg Abbott’s order will allow San Antonio and Bexar County school districts to require masks in schools.

Some other districts have not enforced masks but Guilmette-Vaughn believes it’s a stressful time for parents and students.

“When things are out of our control there is often chaos and kids do not thrive well in chaos,” she said.

Guilmette-Vaughn reminds parents to keep an eye on how their kids are reacting to all the uncertainty and how they feel physically and emotionally.

“A lot of racing thoughts. Feeling restless. Headaches, stomaches that are hard to explain,” she said.

She encourages parents to keep the lines of communication open and for kids to ask questions.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Guilmette-Vaughn said.

For more information on CBCST resources, click here.