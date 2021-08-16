Man shot by homeowner, bitten by dog while attempting to break into home just north of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot by a homeowner and bitten by his dog as he allegedly attempted to break into a home just north of downtown early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after midnight at a home in the 500 block of Marshall Street, not far from North Flores Street and Interstate 10.

According to police, the man was trying to break into the home but the homeowner heard a noise and took his gun to confront the suspect. That’s when, police say, the homeowner fired once, wounding the suspect in the hand.

The homeowner’s dog also attacked the suspect and bit him in the leg, police said. The suspect was treated by emergency crews at the scene.

Investigators did not identify the suspect, but did say that the homeowner was detained for questioning. He will not be facing any charges, police said.