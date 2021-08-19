Fire in bathroom damages apartment on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at the Jackson Apartments in the 2500 block of Jackson Keller Road, found not far from Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the fire in the bathroom of an apartment in building 14. A woman and her dog who live in the apartment both made it out safe, fire officials said.

Authorities say the surrounding apartments were evacuated as a precaution. The fire was contained to the bathroom and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigation team is now trying to figure out the exact cause of the fire. A damage estimate was not given.

