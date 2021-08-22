Bexar County Sheriff’s Office kicks off Career Camp for high school seniors

SAN ANTONIO – High school seniors got an up-close look at what it takes to be a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy during the sheriff’s office’s Career Camp, which kicked off Saturday.

The camp is specifically designed for high school seniors who may have an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“It’s going to be giving them an overall view of the sheriff’s office. We’re going to start processing them so that when they graduate, they’re able to start their employment, start their career with us,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Topics such as communication de-escalation techniques, combat medical training, law enforcement tactics, self-defense and others will be covered during the camp.

The sheriff’s office will host the camp every third Saturday of the month, though times may vary.

This year, the camp started earlier than last year. Sheriff Salazar said the goal is for deputies to be able to meet with seniors before they choose a military route instead of local law enforcement.

Ad

“It’s absolutely admirable for those who want to serve our country and join the military. We’re letting them know early on that we’re also an option for you as well,” added Sheriff Salazar. “We realized had we done it earlier in the school year, we probably could have doubled or tripled that number of kiddos.”

For seniors who are interested, all they have to do is show up at BCSO headquarters the day of the program and participate, or they can email bcso.recruiting@bexar.org.

More on KSAT:

BCSO gets approval for 96K hours of jail overtime