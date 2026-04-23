Pearl retail expansion draws mixed reactions as district seeks greater weekday traffic

SAN ANTONIO – Big changes are coming to the Pearl District, with new retail space planned along Avenue A as part of a push to bring more people to the area during the week.

Construction is not expected to begin until 2027, but when it does, Pearl officials said the goal is to add shops that complement what already exists — while maintaining the district’s uniquely San Antonio identity.

Passionate San Antonians left comments on a social media post from KSAT’s Sarah Acosta.

“Add more cultural experiences,” one user, “La vida de yvonne,” wrote. “Invite more small business owners or vendors.”

“Retail spaces would be great. There needs to be a nice variety,” user “earthychick” commented. “I can’t see big box stores going there...that would be weird.”

Parking also emerged as a major topic of conversation.

According to Pearl officials, parking policies will remain the same.

Parking will continue to be free Monday through Friday until 3 p.m., with 30-minute free options available. After that, flat rates range from $4 to $13.

Officials clarified the new development will not replace existing parking spaces.

Out at the Pearl, opinions were just as divided.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” Daniela Aguirre said. “It brings a lot more local people in.”

“I feel like that’s great,” Valerie Frias said. “We always love some shopping in the plaza, but parking needs to be free.”

Others expressed concern about adding more retail to the area.

“I think there is enough shopping centers here in this area,” Mariah Villarreal said. “I don’t think we need any more.”

Aguirre emphasized the hope to keep shops at the Pearl local.

“100 percent local,” Aguirre said. “No big box stores because that takes away from the authenticity of the city.”

The Pearl spans about 40 acres and continues to evolve.

While some businesses have closed in recent years, officials say there have also been several new additions, like seven new restaurants added since 2024 and seven more restaurants opening later this year.

As for what stores could be coming, that information has not yet been released.

The Pearl said there has already been interest from a wide range of potential tenants.

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