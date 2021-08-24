Partly Cloudy icon
East Coast favorite ‘Yuengling Beer’ makes its arrival in Texas

Yuengling Beer has been a fan favorite for many on the East Coast

Yuengling beer floats down San Antonio River Walk
Yuengling beer floats down San Antonio River Walk (Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas + D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.)

If you live in Texas, there’s a chance you’ve never had a Yuengling Beer. That’s partially because the beer had never been sold in the state before.

Yuengling Beer has been a fan favorite for many on the East Coast, but there seems to be much excitement for the beer in the Lone Star State.

That’s because it has finally made it’s way to store shelves and bars in Texas.

In fact, the beverage even made a “splash” locally as cases of beer floated down the San Antonio River Walk.

Despite the drink being a go-to in other states, Texans seemed elated for the beer’s arrival, so elated that they even took to Twitter to show their excitement.

Yuengling Beer is the oldest brewery in the United States, which could explain the hype behind the arrival.

The beer comes in traditional lager, light lager, golden pilsner and more.

