East Coast favorite ‘Yuengling Beer’ makes its arrival in Texas

(Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas + D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.)

If you live in Texas, there’s a chance you’ve never had a Yuengling Beer. That’s partially because the beer had never been sold in the state before.

Yuengling Beer has been a fan favorite for many on the East Coast, but there seems to be much excitement for the beer in the Lone Star State.

That’s because it has finally made it’s way to store shelves and bars in Texas.

In fact, the beverage even made a “splash” locally as cases of beer floated down the San Antonio River Walk.

Despite the drink being a go-to in other states, Texans seemed elated for the beer’s arrival, so elated that they even took to Twitter to show their excitement.

It's a good day to buy some yuengling. In Texas. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/9BMWtZGpea — Ivy (@TxxsBeaut) August 23, 2021

Say hello to my little friend. First Yuengling bought in Texas, this is heaven, cheers pic.twitter.com/idg4d9rYHV — Ｔａｃｏｍａｎ🇲🇽 (@RolandoTaCoS) August 24, 2021

I’ve been waiting for this day for far too long. Yuengling #finally found it’s way to Texas! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/IdqfPkEoe0 — Conrad Stoll (@conradstoll) August 23, 2021

Yuengling Beer is the oldest brewery in the United States, which could explain the hype behind the arrival.

The beer comes in traditional lager, light lager, golden pilsner and more.