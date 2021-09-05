LIST: Here’s what is open, closed on Labor Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Labor Day and while some might be grilling and relaxing with the family, others might choose to get out and run some errands.

However, the holiday could put a damper on your plans if certain stores or facilities are closed.

We’ve compiled a list of what stores and facilities in San Antonio are open and closed this Labor Day.

San Antonio facilities/stores open:

Police will be on duty

SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

La Villita shops

Market Square

City parks, trails, and select outdoor pools

Recycling and garbage

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling

H-E-B open regular hours

Walmart open regular hours

Target open regular hours

Trader Joes

Sam’s Club

CVS/Walgreens pharmacies

The Shops at La Cantera

Most other retailers are also open, though their store hours may differ from normal.

Most restaurants will also be open. For a full list, follow this link.

San Antonio facilities/stores closed:

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section

San Antonio Municipal Court

San Antonio schools closed

All Metro Health clinics including WIC Clinics and Lactation Support Center

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

Central Library and all branch libraries closed

Planning Department

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center

City COVID-19 Testing Sites

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)

Costco warehouses closed

We’ll add more updates to this list as they become available.

More on KSAT: