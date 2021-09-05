Clear icon
LIST: Here’s what is open, closed on Labor Day in San Antonio

Some city facilities and stores will be closed on the holiday

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Labor Day and while some might be grilling and relaxing with the family, others might choose to get out and run some errands.

However, the holiday could put a damper on your plans if certain stores or facilities are closed.

We’ve compiled a list of what stores and facilities in San Antonio are open and closed this Labor Day.

San Antonio facilities/stores open:

  • Police will be on duty
  • SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open
  • Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
  • La Villita shops
  • Market Square
  • City parks, trails, and select outdoor pools
  • Recycling and garbage
  • Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling
  • H-E-B open regular hours
  • Walmart open regular hours
  • Target open regular hours
  • Trader Joes
  • Sam’s Club
  • CVS/Walgreens pharmacies
  • The Shops at La Cantera
  • Most other retailers are also open, though their store hours may differ from normal.
  • Most restaurants will also be open. For a full list, follow this link.

San Antonio facilities/stores closed:

  • SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
  • San Antonio Municipal Court
  • San Antonio schools closed
  • All Metro Health clinics including WIC Clinics and Lactation Support Center
  • Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
  • Central Library and all branch libraries closed
  • Planning Department
  • City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center
  • City COVID-19 Testing Sites
  • Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
  • Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)
  • Costco warehouses closed

We’ll add more updates to this list as they become available.

