LIST: Here’s what is open, closed on Labor Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Labor Day and while some might be grilling and relaxing with the family, others might choose to get out and run some errands.
However, the holiday could put a damper on your plans if certain stores or facilities are closed.
We’ve compiled a list of what stores and facilities in San Antonio are open and closed this Labor Day.
San Antonio facilities/stores open:
- Police will be on duty
- SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- La Villita shops
- Market Square
- City parks, trails, and select outdoor pools
- Recycling and garbage
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling
- H-E-B open regular hours
- Walmart open regular hours
- Target open regular hours
- Trader Joes
- Sam’s Club
- CVS/Walgreens pharmacies
- The Shops at La Cantera
- Most other retailers are also open, though their store hours may differ from normal.
- Most restaurants will also be open. For a full list, follow this link.
San Antonio facilities/stores closed:
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- San Antonio schools closed
- All Metro Health clinics including WIC Clinics and Lactation Support Center
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Central Library and all branch libraries closed
- Planning Department
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center
- City COVID-19 Testing Sites
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)
- Costco warehouses closed
We’ll add more updates to this list as they become available.