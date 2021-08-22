Check out these things to do on Labor Day weekend in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Schools are beginning and summer is ending, but the fun doesn’t have to end just yet.

Labor Day is on Sept. 6 and for many, that means a long weekend.

Whether you are a family looking to squeeze in one more summer adventure or you just need an escape from that 9 to 5, there’s plenty to do in and around San Antonio on Labor Day weekend.

Below are some of the events and adventures San Antonians can check out the weekend of Sept. 3 through Sept. 6.

Labor Day Artesian Show- The Labor Day Artesian Show at the San Antonio River Walk will feature 40 vendor booths, including pottery, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, and more. The event is free to attend and will run from Sept. 3-5 from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. and Sept 6. from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The event is located at 602 E Commerce St. near the Chamber of Commerce and Shops at Rivercenter.

2021 Ford Parade of Lanterns- If you’re attending the artesian show, you can also go catch the Ford Parade of Lanterns happening at the River Walk as well. The free event features 10 boats that are filled with ‘large illuminated lanterns” and will float along the River Walk. The parade runs from Sept. 3-5 and starts at 8 p.m.

Howl at The Moon’s Silent Disco- A silent disco is anything but silent. The silent disco, put on by Howl at the Moon and Mercaba, requires guests to wear headphones that play what the DJs are spinning. The event is on Sept. 5 and starts at 5 p.m. The Silent Disco is 21 and up and tickets are $20. The Disco will be held outside of Howl at The Moon located at 111 West Crockett Street.

Exotic Resort Zoo- If your family wants to make a little trip through the Hill Country, drive down to the Exotic Resort Zoo in Johnson City. The zoo offers a drive-thru option or you can have a tour guide take you throughout the zoo. Reservations are not required and tickets start at $14.95. The park is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. all weekend.

Guadalupe River State Park- You’ve probably been down to the river before but going to the state park allows for you to do more than just swim. The park offers multiple hiking trails and is the starting point for a five-mile paddling trail. You can also camp in the park as well. The best part is that you can make reservations to save your spot at the park. Tickets are $7 for adults and 12 and under are free. The state park is located at 3350 Park Road 31 in Spring Branch, Texas. The park is open every day from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

