Santikos opens movie theater in New Braunfels in place of old Alamo Drafthouse

Santikos opened its 10th movie theater in the former site of the Alamo Drafthouse along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of New Braunfels have a new place to gobble up popcorn while catching a new flick.

Santikos opened its 10th movie theater on Friday in the former site of the Alamo Drafthouse along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

The San Antonio-based theater chain said the renovated movie house includes new recliners, new digital projectors, and new food and drink options.

Showings start on Friday afternoon and tickets can be purchased online. The theater is showing new releases like “Free Guy,” “Respect,” and “The Suicide Squad.”

“This new venue serves one of the fastest-growing communities in the country and grants us the opportunity to give the people of Comal County and New Braunfels a truly amazing cinema experience as they have never had before,” Santikos CEO Tim Handren said in a news release.

For its opening weekend, Santikos New Braunfels is selling $1 regular popcorn, $2 large popcorn, $7 solo deals and $13 mega deals.

Ad

The Alamo Drafthouse announced this spring that the New Braunfels location was permanently closed due to impacts from COVID-19. Santikos soon after announced that it would move into the spot.

Santikos New Braunfels is located at 651 N. Business Interstate 35, Suite 1010 in the New Braunfels MarketPlace.

Santikos opened its 10th movie theater in the former site of the Alamo Drafthouse along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels. (Santikos)

Santikos opened its 10th movie theater in the former site of the Alamo Drafthouse along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels. (Santikos)

Santikos opened its 10th movie theater in the former site of the Alamo Drafthouse along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels. (Santikos)

Santikos opened its 10th movie theater in the former site of the Alamo Drafthouse along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels. (Santikos)

Read also: