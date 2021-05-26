Santikos to open theater in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Santikos will open a new theater this summer in New Braunfels.

The theater is the 10th for Santikos and will take over one previously owned by Alamo Drafthouse at the New Braunfels Marketplace, a news release said.

“This new venue serves one of the fastest-growing communities in the country and grants us the opportunity to give the people of Comal County and New Braunfels a truly amazing cinema experience as they have never had before,” Santikos CEO Tim Handren said in a statement. “With new plush recliners, upgraded digital projectors, and amazing food and drink options, we’re confident our New Braunfels family will be blown away by their new hometown cinema experience.”

The new location is scheduled to open in late summer. Anyone interested in working at the New Braunfels location or at any other Santikos theater is eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus. You can get more information online.

Santikos Silverado off Loop 1604 and Bandera Road is reopening Friday and there may be an 11th location opening soon, the news release said.

