Santikos is offering $1,000 signing bonus to new employees

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-based movie theater chain is looking to hire new employees and it comes with a big incentive.

Santikos Entertainment announced Tuesday that it’s looking to hire line cooks to work in the kitchen for $12 an hour.

The kicker, however, is the $1,000 signing bonus the company is offering as an incentive for new hires.

All hired applicants will receive a $1,000 signing bonus after working 90 days, according to the Santikos website.

Job benefits listed on the Santikos website include:

  • Flexible scheduling
  • Free movies
  • Discounted food & drinks
  • Fun work atmosphere
  • Full and part-time positions
  • Promotion opportunities
  • Great benefits package
  • 401(k) with matching
  • Scholarship opportunities available for students
  • Opportunities to help the community

Interested applicants, who must be at least 18-years-old, looking for a line cook position can apply here.

