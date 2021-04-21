Santikos is offering $1,000 signing bonus to new employees

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-based movie theater chain is looking to hire new employees and it comes with a big incentive.
Santikos Entertainment announced Tuesday that it’s looking to hire line cooks to work in the kitchen for $12 an hour.
The kicker, however, is the $1,000 signing bonus the company is offering as an incentive for new hires.
All hired applicants will receive a $1,000 signing bonus after working 90 days, according to the Santikos website.
Job benefits listed on the Santikos website include:
- Flexible scheduling
- Free movies
- Discounted food & drinks
- Fun work atmosphere
- Full and part-time positions
- Promotion opportunities
- Great benefits package
- 401(k) with matching
- Scholarship opportunities available for students
- Opportunities to help the community
Interested applicants, who must be at least 18-years-old, looking for a line cook position can apply here.