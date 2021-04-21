Santikos is offering $1,000 signing bonus to new employees

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-based movie theater chain is looking to hire new employees and it comes with a big incentive.

Santikos Entertainment announced Tuesday that it’s looking to hire line cooks to work in the kitchen for $12 an hour.

The kicker, however, is the $1,000 signing bonus the company is offering as an incentive for new hires.

All hired applicants will receive a $1,000 signing bonus after working 90 days, according to the Santikos website.

Job benefits listed on the Santikos website include:

Flexible scheduling

Free movies

Discounted food & drinks

Fun work atmosphere

Full and part-time positions

Promotion opportunities

Great benefits package

401(k) with matching

Scholarship opportunities available for students

Opportunities to help the community

Interested applicants, who must be at least 18-years-old, looking for a line cook position can apply here.

