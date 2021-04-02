Here’s who is hiring in April in San Antonio

Editor’s Note: This article is not all-inclusive but will be updated as new jobs are posted.

Here’s a look at some of the job openings in the San Antonio area in April.

Amazon will open a new delivery station in San Marcos later this year that will create hundreds of jobs with a $15 per hour starting wage. Hiring will begin approximately eight weeks prior to the launch of the facility. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. Interested applicants can sign up for text alerts by texting JOBSNOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings and can also go will open a new delivery station in San Marcos later this year that will create hundreds of jobs with a $15 per hour starting wage. Hiring will begin approximately eight weeks prior to the launch of the facility. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. Interested applicants can sign up for text alerts by texting JOBSNOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings and can also go online to learn more and apply.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hiring detention cadets . Applicants can take the written exam followed by a physical agility test several during several upcoming testing dates at Tri-Point YMCA located at 3233 N. St. Mary’s St. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those dates include Wednesday, April 7, 2021, and Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Interested candidates can visit is hiring detention cadetsApplicants can take the written exam followed by a physical agility test several during several upcoming testing dates at Tri-Point YMCA located at 3233 N. St. Mary’s St. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those dates include Wednesday, April 7, 2021, and Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Interested candidates can visit www.bcsocareers.com or call a recruiter at (210) 335- JOBS.

Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for 200 full and part-time positions, including pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, and server assistants for a new restaurant location at 6930 West Loop 1604 North, which is set to open in April. Those interested in employment can apply online at is now hiring for 200 full and part-time positions, including pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, and server assistants for a new restaurant locationat 6930 West Loop 1604 North, which is set to open in April. Those interested in employment can apply online at https://bit.ly/3qR8fPK or apply at the hiring trailer, in the restaurant parking lot, between 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center will have a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 to fill open positions for warehouse workers at 17269 Lookout Road in Selma. Interested applicants can text “WORK” to 64078 or go to will have a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 to fill open positions for warehouse workers at 17269 Lookout Road in Selma. Interested applicants can text “WORK” to 64078 or go to oreillyauto.com/careers

Outback Steakhouse will host a three-day hiring event in April for all hourly positions including servers and line cooks. Start dates for new positions will be in late April. The interviews will take place at local restaurants as well as online on April 6, 8, and 10. Onsite interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and virtual interviews will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Interested candidates can see additional information at will host a three-day hiring event in April for all hourly positions including servers and line cooks. Start dates for new positions will be in late April. The interviews will take place at local restaurants as well as online on April 6, 8, and 10. Onsite interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and virtual interviews will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Interested candidates can see additional information at www.bloominbrands.com or schedule a virtual interview at https://calendly.com/bbi-hiringevent

Reaching Maximum Independence, a nonprofit organization, is looking for caring individuals for full-time and part-time jobs to help adults with intellectual developmental disabilities reach their maximum potential in a group home setting, foster care, day habilitation, supportive employment, etc. Interested applicants can apply online.

SeaWorld is hiring for hundreds of positions at the marine life park and Aquatica waterpark. The parks are is hiring for hundreds of positions at the marine life park and Aquatica waterpark. The parks are looking to fill part-time and seasonal positions including park operations, merchandise, food service, lifeguards and maintenance. Those interested can apply today at www.SeaWorldJobs.com

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is is looking to hire some part-time employees. Interested candidates should visit SS&E Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211.

VIA Metropolitan Transit is looking to recruit bus operators and mechanics. You can submit an application is looking to recruit bus operators and mechanics. You can submit an application online

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is looking to hire more than 120 new team members as it prepares to open its first Cibolo restaurant in May. Positions include servers, back-of-house kitchen staff and bartenders. Starting March 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, Willie’s will hold interviews in a reserved room in the Santikos Movie Theatre at 18124 I-35 in Cibolo, located in the same parking lot as Willie’s Grill & Icehouse.

Wingstop Restaurants are hiring for all positions in multiple locations in San Antonio and the surrounding areas up into Austin. Applicants can apply online at are hiring for all positions in multiple locations in San Antonio and the surrounding areas up into Austin. Applicants can apply online at https://sawingsjobs.com

