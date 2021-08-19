Plans announced for downtown San Antonio ice rink during 2021 holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – This holiday season you’ll have a chance to skate around downtown San Antonio’s Travis Park at the Rotary Ice Rink, presented by Valero.

The ice rink — a popular attraction in past years — is returning to the Alamo City after a hiatus in 2020, according to The Rotary Club of San Antonio, the event’s organizer.

This year, the ice rink is expected to officially open on Nov. 19 until Jan. 17. Tickets for skating will be available at RotaryIceRink.com starting Oct. 1.

Skating hours will be:

Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

Fridays, 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays, noon to 8 p.m.

School holidays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Construction of Rotary Ice Rink in Travis Park in 2019. (Rotary Club of San Antonio)

Organizers said buying tickets ahead of time is recommended to guarantee admission to the rink. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the ice rink, but availability may be limited.

An organizer told KSAT that skaters who plan to purchase tickets in person will be shown a QR-code to purchase tickets on their smartphones. If the current skate time is fully booked, other available skate times will be offered.

The park is located next to the St. Anthony Hotel, which is a major sponsor, along with Frost Bank, Pape-Dawson Engineers, Centro San Antonio, and Valero, the presenting sponsor.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

