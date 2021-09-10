Former San Antonio boxer sentenced to 15 years for sexual assault of two minors

SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio boxer James Cantu was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault of two minors.

The 31-year-old, arrested and charged in 2019, pleaded no contest to the charges and took a plea deal.

Cantu’s attorney requested probation as his sentence, but 226th Criminal District Court Judge Velia Meza rejected probation and gave him a maximum sentence proposed in the plea deal of 15 years.

The victims reported the abuse in 2019 and said that Cantu had sexually assaulted them for years when they were little girls when he was living with one of their relatives.

Cantu must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.